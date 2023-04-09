By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 16:30

Meteorologists in Spain sound ‘alarm’ after ‘worrying’ weather forecast for next week Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Lack of rainfall and high temperatures in Spain to continue as meteorologists forecast worrying weather ahead this year due to fear of drought.

Fluctuating temperatures during Easter Week, along with a lack of rainfall has resulted in meteorologists sounding an alarm in Spain, as this period has seen the driest weather in the country since records began.

According to a forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the start of next week will be quite similar to this Sunday, April 9, with temperatures even higher than on previous days, in the southeastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

This spell of dry weather is “worrying” according to experts, as it will further aggravate the possibility of a major drought in the country.

As per Aemet´s fire risk map, the absence of rain and the increase in temperatures will also increase the chances of fires across Spain.

“The risk at the moment is extreme or very high in practically the whole of the extreme south of the peninsula, as well as in Asturias, Cantabria, Aragon and the area east of the Pyrenees”, as per Aemet.

Meteorologist Samuel Biener, cited by El Espanol said, “We have been warning for some time that if it does not rain in the remainder of spring, it will be a very hard summer”.

He added, “Let’s remember that in some areas of the southwest and Catalonia, among others, the drought has been practically prolonged for some years now. And so far this deficit has not diminished in these months, but rather increased”.

“Unfortunately, there is no good news for the time being,” he continued.

Forecasters predict that temperatures in the next week would be 1 to 3 ºC above the climatic average across most of Spain.

They also stated that the mercury could be even higher in the center and west of the Spanish peninsula.

Biener said, “To round off this worrying forecast, it could rain considerably less than normal in a large part of Spain for the rest of April”.

“For the moment, there are no favourable situations in sight for those areas where rainfall is most needed”, said Biener.

“If this happened, it would be extremely worrying ahead of the summer, and we would have to put all hopes in the month of May”.

AEMET forecasts that says that Galicia and the Cantabrian area could however see light rainfall, which would result in decreasing daytime temperatures.

Weather in the Canary Islands will also remain unstable around the western islands, as an increase of temperatures is also expected in the region due to the entry of a warm air mass from Africa.

