By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 10:19
Multiple skiers escape death after major avalanche hits Swiss Alps as several helicopters rush to rescue
Image: Juergen_Wallstabe Shutterstock.com
Nine skiers miraculously escaped death after they were hit by a major avalanche in the Swiss Alps on Saturday, April 8.
According to the police, the incident occurred near the summit of the Alphubel mountain, located in the Saas-Fee area of the south-western Wallis canton.
Officials said that rescuers found all the nine skiers, and they were then airlifted to the hospital.
A statement released Wallis police, cited by the Guardian said, “While groups of varying sizes were on the Alphubel at an altitude of 4,000 metres [13,000ft], an avalanche was triggered.
It added, “Several were swept away by the mass of snow”.
The location of the mountain where the avalanche took place is close to the iconic Matterhorn mountain and Zermatt ski resort.
Several helicopters were rushed to the scene of the incident with emergency services, as nine skiers were taken to the hospital.
Police said that 16 people were ski touring in the area, and shortly after the avalanche, all of them were then taken off the mountain.
Officials said that out of the nine skiers taken to the hospital, three were able to leave, as the others were kept for overnight observation.
“They were very lucky”, said a statement by the police, adding, “We’re talking about very light injuries so it’s looking positive”.
