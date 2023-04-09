UPDATE: Shock as 12-year-old in court after being accused of murdering woman in Sheffield  

By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 9:33

UPDATE April 9 (9.33 am) – A boy has appeared in a court in the UK after being accused of murdering a 60-year-old woman in Sheffield

A 12-year-old boy has appeared in a UK court as he is accused of murdering a woman, who died shortly after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The victim named Marcia Grant was fatally injured after the incident took place on Wednesday, April 5, as per the Independent.

The identity of the boy has not been revealed due to his age, as he appeared on Saturday, April 8, at Sheffield Youth Court, charged with murdering the ‘grandmother’, as well as possession of a ‘bladed article’.

He was then remanded in a secure accommodation following the court hearing.

A statement was also released by Grant’s family, who called her the “pillar of her community”.

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community”, the statement said.

It continued, “Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit”.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss”, the statement added.

ORIGINAL April 6 (6.18 pm) – Officials said that the boy was taken into custody after a woman was injured in a car crash and died

Police in the UK have arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of murder as well as possession of a “bladed article” after a woman died in a car crash.

According to a statement by the police, cited by the Mirror, “The woman in her 60s died at the scene after being found seriously injured in Sheffield, South Yorks., at about 7.10 pm on Wednesday, April 5”.

Officers along with emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, where the woman had been found with “serious injuries”.

Local reports state that a car was found in the centre of the road with the passenger side window broken.

Police also cordoned and taped off a semi-detached house that was near the road.

“Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene”, said a statement by a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police.

It added, “A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

The statement further added that “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened”.

