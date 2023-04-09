By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 12:56

Spain's AEMPS issues alert to recall THIS famous mouthwash after fear of bacterial contamination Image: Emily Frost Shutterstock.com

Spain’s AEMPS has issued a new alert of possible contamination in a famous mouthwash sold locally.

Spain’s AEMPS (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios), which reports to the Ministry of Health, has issued a new alert after receiving a notification of possible contamination of a well-known mouthwash product.

AEMPS has issued an alert for Chlorhexidine + Xylitol Mouthwash Imark – Single Dose Format, batch 0100320123, which is reportedly contaminated with the bacterium Burkholderia cepacia.

A statement by the health agency, cited by El Espanol said, “This bacterium may present risks for people with health problems or weakened immune systems”.

The agency has also ordered the manufacturer of the product, Imark-Hospital S.L., to cease the marketing and use of the product as a precautionary measure.

In addition, it has also requested the recall of all units of the affected batch “until the absence of contamination is confirmed”.

Imark-Hospital’s mouthwash is mainly distributed through hospitals, however, the Health Department cannot rule out that it may have been sold outside of hospitals.

AEMPS has asked the manufacturer to “immediately initiate an investigation in order to clarify the causes of the possible contamination”, and “to submit samples of the affected batch, the two previous batches, and the two subsequent batches for analysis”.

⛔️ Cese de comercialización y de utilización de un lote del Colutorio Clorhexidina + Xilitol Imark-Formato Monodosis por posible contaminación ➡️ Número de lote: 0100320123 🏥 Este enjuague bucal se distribuye principalmente en el canal hospitalario 🔗 https://t.co/ZuCiE4nwYe pic.twitter.com/pOoHyaTTTB — AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) April 5, 2023

Given the seriousness of the matter, the company has decided to cease marketing the product and has informed the authorities.

