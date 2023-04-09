Spain’s OSI warns of scam offering CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA customers €431 reimbursement

By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 0:40
Image of a potential hacker.
Credit: CeltStudio/Shutterstock.com
The Internet User Security Office (OSI) warned this week about a new scam it has detected in Spain. It is a smishing campaign that impersonates La Moncloa and various banking entities, including Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank and Bankia.
This latest scam uses the technique of social engineering to send users an SMS message which is designed to encourage its recipients to click on a link that accompanies their message.
Once clicked, it redirects then to a fraudulent page that impersonates the La Moncloa website. In turn, the latter redirects the victim to various malicious banking pages that can steal the account access credentials of that person.
If the affected party clicks on the link, they will be directed to a malicious website with a design similar to the legitimate one. At this point, they will be informed that two emails have been sent asking them to complete the refund procedure before the URL expires, as reported by 20minutos.es this Saturday, April 8.
A message is displayed asking the user to ‘Accept La Moncloa’s Terms and Conditions’, despite the fact that there is no link to read said terms and conditions.
The OSI pointed out that: “web pages that impersonate banking entities will show a login window to request the account credentials, and a loading process will be maintained that never ends or accesses any banking portal”. In the event that the user enters their credentials, they must understand that the cybercriminals will have access to their bank account.
