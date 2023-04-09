Teenager killed and a 7-year-old child critically injured after two motorcycle crashes in Tarragona 

By Imran Khan • 09 April 2023 • 18:49

Two separate motorcycle crashes have resulted in one teenager being killed and a 7-year-old child critically injured in Tarragona province.

According to official reports cited by Diari de Tarragona, the teenager was killed after he was riding his motorcycle on the N-240.

The fatal motorcycle accident took place on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, after his motorcycle collided on the side with a car.

Authorities said that the teenager on the motorcycle died on the spot, while the driver of the car was slightly injured. A child who was travelling in the same vehicle as the man also suffered some injuries and both were taken to the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra stated that they received the call about the accident at 6.30 pm and three ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, the 7-year-old child is in critical condition after he was involved in another motorcycle accident which also took place on Saturday, April 8 in Tarragona province.

The accident happened in Salomó and six EMS teams were deployed to the scene along with two helicopters and four ground units.

Aside from the child, a man and a woman were also injured but reportedly suffered less serious injuries.

Officials said that the man and the woman were taken then taken to the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona, while the child was rushed to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital.

