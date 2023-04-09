Three people injured after huge gas explosion in a house in Villaconejos, Madrid

By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 0:13
Image of gas explosion in Madrid.
Credit: Twitter@112cmadrid
Three people, including a child, were injured this morning, Saturday, April 8, due to a massive gas explosion in a house in the Madrid municipality of Villaconejos. The explosion was reportedly very violent and affected the whole house, knocking down the interior partition walls.
According to Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the blast occurred at around 11am on Aranjuez, 51. Even though a large blast occurred, there was no fire after the explosion. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity of the building were affected.
Four fire brigades from the Community of Madrid were deployed to the scene. The structure of the building, which has three floors, has not been damaged, although the house where the explosion occurred, which is the ground floor, has been badly affected.
Medical professionals from Summa 112 were also dispatched to the incident and they attended to the three people who were inside the house at the time of the explosion. These included an 11-year-old child and her two grandparents, as reported by elindependiente.com.
The grandparents, a 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, were taken to Getafe Hospital. Both had no serious injuries although they had first-degree burns to their faces and hands, while the child was discharged at the scene. An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
