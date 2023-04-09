By Anna Ellis • 09 April 2023 • 10:37
UK fuel prices fall for fifth straight month but diesel still seriously overpriced. Image: Hrytsiv Oleksandr / Shutterstock.com
By the end of the month, a litre of unleaded was 146.5p (down from 147.56p) – a price last seen at the end of January 2022, while diesel was reduced to 162.94p (down from 167.06p) – its cheapest price since early March last year.
This means the price of petrol has fallen nearly 20p from 166p at the start of November, saving drivers almost £11 every time they fill up a 55-litre family car (£91.3 in November 2022 to £80.57 – 31 March 2023).
Diesel, however, has dropped 27.5p from 190.5p, saving drivers £15 a tank (£104.77 to £89.62).
While the diesel pump price reduction appears dramatic, the RAC believes it should have been far greater as its wholesale price was very similar to petrol for most of March.
In fact, diesel became cheaper than petrol on the wholesale market on 23 March and has stayed that way since, finishing the month at 111.69p a litre compared to petrol at 115.81p.
