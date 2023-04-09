By Chris King • 09 April 2023 • 1:09

Image of a Sacyl ambulance. Credit: Twitter@112cyl

A woman died in the Soria municipality of Ágreda after she suffered a fall with a horse and became trapped under it.

According to 112 Castilla y León, a 60-year-old woman died this Saturday, April 8, in the Ágreda municipality of Soria province. She passed away after falling off a horse which subsequently landed on top of her.

🚑 | Emergencias 112cyl | Por este incidente en Ágreda #Soria, nos han llamado a las 12:16 horas. La fallecida se encontraba debajo del équido, y no les resultaba posible retirárselo de encima. #112cyl 👇 https://t.co/PZl9jNECAR pic.twitter.com/3zGUpGia2h — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) April 8, 2023

As reported by Emergencias 112, their switchboards received a call at around 12:16pm requesting medical assistance for a woman who had been injured after suffering a fall with a horse. They explained that the incident has occurred at the beginning of the footpath along the river Val, on the outskirts of Ágreda.

It was reported by the caller to the 112 operator that the woman was unconscious and trapped underneath the horse. The animal was also injured and it was impossible for them to move the animal.

112 immediately deployed a patrol from the Soria Guardia Civil (COS) to the location. They were joined by a team from the Soria Provincial Council firefighting and rescue service.

Sacyl, the Emergency Coordination Centre (CCU) for Health Emergencies provided a medical helicopter along with a basic life support ambulance and Primary Care health personnel from the Ágreda health centre. On arrival, the medical teams attempted to revive the unfortunate woman but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

