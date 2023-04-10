19-year-old girl could face a death sentence for entering Bali with 3 kg of cocaine

By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 1:18

Image of Bali International airport. Credit: Google maps - Memo Türkkal

After 3 kg of cocaine was discovered in her luggage a 19-year-old girl could face a death sentence in Bali.

A 19-year-old girl faces the death penalty by firing squad after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs onto the Indonesian island of Bali. Brazilian citizen Manuela Vitoria de Araujo Farias was caught with three kilograms of cocaine in her luggage as she arrived at this popular tourist destination earlier this year.

Having been in custody for the past three months after being charged with international drug trafficking, prosecutors last week called for the young woman to receive the maximum possible sentence if convicted.

Under Indonesia’s harsh anti-drug laws, the young woman could be executed by firing squad or sentenced to life in prison if convicted of drug trafficking. The Prosecutor’s Office informed the court that Farias was clearly working with a drug gang.

However, her lawyer Davi Lira da Silva, claimed that the teenager was tricked into cooperating after the gang that hired her told her about the island’s temples where they pray for the sick. Farias’s mother had recently suffered a stroke and her lawyers say she went to pray at Buddhist temples for her cure.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family announced that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to try to pay an international law expert to get involved in the case. Her case was adjourned and will resume later this month. Investigations are reportedly underway into the people who Farias says delivered the drugs to her.

