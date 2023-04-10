Almería’s heart beats stronger thanks to installation of first street defibrillator

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 10:00

Almería City Council are leading the way towards a heart-safe city with the installation of the city’s first street defibrillator. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almería

ALMERÍA just became a safer city thanks to its first defibrillator station in the city centre! Located on the pedestrian street Aguilar de Campo, near the Mercado Central, the life-saving device was installed on Tuesday, April 4 as part of a project to turn Almería into a ‘Heart-Safe City’.

The local council held an opening ceremony for the defibrillator which was attended by members of the Andalucían Heart Foundation (FAC). Authorities at the ceremony explained that it aims to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest and its part of a policy to increase safety in heavily populated areas, which has seen defibrillators installed in public buildings across the city.

The device includes a DOC defibrillator, instructions for its safe use and other first aid equipment. The unit is also connected to emergency services via an active geolocation feature.

Through the initiative, Almería wants to encourage private companies to follow their lead and become a more heart-safe city. According to studies, more than 30,000 cardiac arrests are recorded in Spain each year, with a survival rate of just five per cent, defibrillators increase the chances of survival by up to 90 per cent.