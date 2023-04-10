Apple’s Irish corporation tax bill a third of its 2022 dividend payout

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2023 • 15:12

APPLE: Irish subsidiary made €63.5 billion in 2022 Photo credit: Apple

APPLE’S principal subsidiary in Ireland, Apple Operations International Ltd, paid €7.7 billion) in corporation tax last year.

At the same time, the company paid out $20.7 billion (€19 billion) in dividends to its California parent company, after reporting more than €63.5 billion in profits, a 2 per cent increase on 2021.

This meant the Cork-based company and its subsidiaries delivered a daily pre-tax €173.6 million over the 12 months to September 24 last year. Annual revenues rose by $11.7 billion (€10.72 billion) to $223 billion (€207.92 billion).

It remains unclear which governments received the Irish company’s taxes, amounting to 11 per cent of profits. Ireland charges a 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate, which would have resulted in a bill worth $8.7 billion (€7.9 billion)

Including deferred tax charges, Apple Operations International paid a total tax bill of $11 billion (€10.1 billion) for the period in question.

Apple has been present in Ireland since 1980, currently employing approximately 56,600 staff, 6,000 of whom are based in the country.

In 2020, the European Commission ordered the multinational technology company to pay a record €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland, on the grounds that it had benefitted from a sweetheart tax deal.

This amounted to illegal state aid between 2003 and 2014, Brussels said, enabling Apple to pay a maximum tax rate of just 1 per cent and as low as 0.005 per cent in 2014.

