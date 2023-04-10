April payout as Spain’s biggest companies begin distributing dividends to shareholders

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2023 • 16:06

CAIXABANK: Dividend payout

AS 2023’s second quarter begins, Spanish companies began distributing their dividends.

BBVA bank was first, paying a total of €1.86 billion to its shareholders, while Linea Directa Aseguradora paid a complementary dividend of €0.001 per share – €1.09 million – on April 11 in addition to the €52.48 million that the company paid out last year. In all, investors will receive 4.9 cents per share.

CaixaBank paid €0.2306 per share on last year’s results, amounting to a total of €1.72 billion in dividends, in line with the 50 to 60 per cent profits range previously announced.

Almost half of this €1.72 billion went to the La Caixa Foundation, which owns 30 per cent of CaixaBank, and Spain’s Executive Resolution Authority (FROB), the official state-owned, bank rescue body which holds 16.12 per cent of the bank’s shares.

Unicaja distributed its dividend on April 14, paying €0.048431 gross per share. Paper manufacturer Miquel y Costs will be paying a pretax €0.1075 per share on April 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram