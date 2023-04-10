Benalmadena to construct new Bike-Park on Mount Calamorro

The new construction is expected to make Benalmadena an Andalucian reference point for cycle tourism.

The Mayor, Víctor Navas, confirmed: “We want to promote cycle tourism in Benalmadena and the construction of the bike park on Mount Calamorro will project the town as a destination that offers a unique experience in this sense.”

“We have a mountain range with enormous charm and attraction, a cable car that allows us to climb to the top in a moment and a bike-park project that we have been working on for many years, which takes advantage of the network of trails on the mountain to offer cyclists the enjoyment of the descent,” he explained.

The mayor added: “It is an activity that will boost tourism in Benalmadena during the mid-low season, from October to April, as well as diversifying our tourist offer and helping to break the seasonality.”