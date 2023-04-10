By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 17:10

UPDATE: 'Active shooter threat over' after suspect killed in Louisville, Kentucky as police ask public to stay away

Police officials in Louisville, Kentucky have said that the shooter has been killed after several people died during a tragic incident inside a bank

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 5.10 pm

Police officials in Louisville, Kentucky have said that the shooter has been killed after several people died during a tragic incident inside a bank

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that the gunman who open fired inside Old National Bank has been killed.

In a statement released on Twitter, the police said that “There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized”.

There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Police also said that “Calls came in for an active aggressor around 8. 30 pm this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank”.

They have now said that “There is no longer a danger to the public”, while asking them to avoid the area.

As per the Mirror, five people have died and six others have been wounded, including a police officer.

Several people have been killed an a police officer injured after shooting inside Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 4.23 pm

At least five people have died after a shootout took place inside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, as per Mail Online, including a police officer.

Following the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also issued a statement on Twitter that said, “FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning’s shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners”.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, has announced that he is going to the scene of the shooting, as he confirmed the incident.

A statement posted by Beshear said, “LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville”.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Major police response reported in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, after an active shooting incident on Monday, April 10.

Monday, April 10 at 3.41 pm

Police in Kentucky, US, have asked the public to avoid an area located in downtown Louisville after an active shooter has been reported.

A statement released by Louisville Metro Police Department on Twitter said that “We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”.

ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area. #LMPD #LouMedia pic.twitter.com/isfhAvMe5i — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg has also posted that “There is an active police situation downtown”.

There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) April 10, 2023

He added, “Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, as per Wave, the incident is taking place outside the Old National Bank.

This is a breaking story. We will be posting more updates shortly.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.