By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 12:34

BREAKING: Another body found after horrific avalanche kills five in French Alps

Rescue crew in France said a fifth body has now been found after a major avalanche hit the Armancette glacier in the French Alps.

Officials in France on Monday, April 10 said, that five bodies have been found after a massive avalanche hit southwest of the Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

The avalanche which occurred on Sunday, April 9, took place on the Armancette glacier, near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, as per Reuters.

Four bodies had already been located by the French rescue crew on Sunday, and the fifth one has now been found today.

According to Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the authorities in the Haute-Savoie region, the identities of the victims have not been confirmed yet.

He said that the avalanche hit after the victims were backcountry skiing in the area.

“The avalanche had been extensive, covering an area of one km by 500 metres (half a mile by 550 yards) at an altitude of 3,500 metres (11,482 feet) and that its causes were being investigated”, added Coquand.

Meanwhile, even the prosecutor in Bonneville who is involved in investigating the case has not revealed details about the victim, but local media sources in France suggest that two of the dead were mountain guides.

