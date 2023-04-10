By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 18:53

Eight-time Daytime Emmy nominated 'As The World Turns' actress passes away aged 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, the ‘As The World Turns’ actress who racked up eight Daytime Emmy nominations passed away at the age of 89.

It was revealed today, Monday, April 10, that Elizabeth Hubbard, the American actress best known for playing the role of the tough businesswoman Lucinda Walsh in the CBS soap opera ‘As The World Turns’, passed away last weekend.

Her death at the age of 89 was confirmed on Facebook by her son Jeremy Bennett. “I’m sorry to say with a broken heart my mum passed over the weekend. Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life”

He continued: “I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live”, he wrote in tribute to his mother. No information was given with regard to her cause of death, as reported by deadline.com.

Elizabeth racked up eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her part in the CBS television show. She also starred in ‘The Doctors’ on NBC, in the role of Dr Althea Davis. This role earned Elizabeth’s first Daytime Emmy nomination in 1974. A further nomination came in 1976 for ‘First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson’, the daytime drama TV movie.

As an actress, Elizabeth gained a very impressive list of credits throughout her career. Other shows included her first TV part in the soap opera ‘Guiding Light’ in 1962, where she played Anne Fletcher. She followed that in 1963 with ‘The Edge of Night’ playing Carol Kramer.

A five-year run in ‘The Doctors’ began in 1964, which she returned to again on two occasions after a break, coming back from 1970 to 1977, and from 1981-1982.

When the network finally cancelled ‘The Doctors’, she had a brief spell in ‘One Life To Live’ on ABC in 1983. The part of Lucinda Walsh came knocking in 1984, which Elizabeth remained in permanently until the final episode in 2010, apart from a short break in 1999.

Martha Byrne, her co-star in ‘As The World Turns’ posted a heartfelt tribute to Elizabeth on Instagram.

