10 April 2023

Oscar-nominated acting legend from 'Barton Fink', 'Glee', and 'Clueless', passes away aged 81

Michael Lerner, Oscar-nominated for his part in ‘Barton Fink’, and star of hit television shows including ‘Glee’ and ‘Clueless’, passed away at the age of 81.

Michael Lerner, the actor best known for his roles in hit television shows ‘Glee’ and ‘Clueless’, passed away late on Saturday, April 8. He was also Oscar-nominated for ‘Barton Fink’. His death at the age of 81 was confirmed on Instagram by his nephew Sam Lerner.

“We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special”, wrote the ‘Goldbergs’ actor.

He continued: “Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was – in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon”.

His Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor came for ‘Barton Fink’ in 1991. Michael played the character Jack Lipnick, a film producer in the Cohen brothers classic.

A television adaptation of the film ‘Clueless’ saw him land the role of Mel Horowitz in 1996, acting opposite music and screen legend Cher, as her father.

He also worked alongside Lea Michele as the character ‘Sidney Greene’ in ‘Glee’. His recurring role was that of an investor who was working on a revival of the Broadway musical ‘Funny Girl’.

During his career on the big screen, Michael racked up a pretty impressive list of credits. These included ‘National Lampoon’s Class Reunion in 1982, ‘Harlem Nights’ in 1989, ‘Newsies’ in 1992, 1994’s ‘Blank Check’, ‘The Beautician and the Beast’ in 1997), Godzilla in 1998, 1999s ‘The Mod Squad’, ‘Elf’ in 2003, ‘Poster Boy’ in 2004, and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ in 2014.

His television work reads like a ‘Whos Who?’ of the best shows of all time. Michael appeared in ‘The Good Guys’, ‘The Brady Bunch’, ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘The Odd Couple’, ‘Starsky & Hutch’, ‘Rhoda’, ‘Kojak’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘The A-Team’, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘Kingdom Hospital’, ‘Saving Grace’, ‘The Good Wife’, and ‘Suburgatory’ among others.

