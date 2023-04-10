British woman in mystery fall from Bendorm hotel balcony

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 9:16

Benidorm Beach. Credit: Ledina at Pixabay

A British woman has fallen from the sixth-floor balcony of a popular Benidorm hotel.

The woman, aged 36, it’s reported, is now in critical condition in hospital at Villajoyosa.

At the time of the fall which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, the woman’s husband was arrested by Spanish police on suspicion of attempted homicide, but he was released from custody sometime later.

The couple were staying at the four-star Rio Park Hotel owned by Medplaya hotel chain. It’s located close to Levante Beach.

It is not known whether the incident is being treated as an accident, attempted suicide, or attempted homicide, but her husband has been released without any measures having been applied to his freedom. He has not been asked to sign a court ban on leaving the country which suggests he is not now a suspect.

A spokesman gave a statement for the National Police which stated that “the couple were sharing the same room and we are talking about a foreigner who has no ties to Spain, so we are under obligation to make the arrest as we try to determine what happened”.

Witnesses, according to local reports told police that the man was in the hotel room and the woman was on the balcony when she went over the edge.

