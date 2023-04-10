Can you enjoy your work more if you listen to music while you work?

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 10:35

The human brain. Credit: ESB Professional/sutterstock.com

Scientists have discovered how music affects the human nervous system, according to an article in Nature Magazine and it just might help you enjoy your work more.

When a piece of music is playing the sound waves go into your ear where they then become electric signals. It takes around 40 milliseconds from the moment the music hits your ear until you hear the whole sound.

Once you hear the music neurons in your brain tell you you want to move and so you do. Arms, legs, head, and torso all get a message from the brain to move.

Listening to music also releases neurochemicals and one of these chemicals is dopamine. Dopamine helps you pay attention and seek out activities which give you pleasure. If you sing along with the crowd, then it is likely to be because of the influence of Oxytocin which helps with social bonding. Sad music says the research releases prolactin to soothe you.

Many people use music to regulate their moods. Karen Landay, a trained violinist, and management researcher at the University of Missouri says she puts on happy music if she’s feeling “crabby” and quiet music if she needs to concentrate.

In 2022 research was carried out in Turin Italy asked workers if they listened to music to regulate their emotions. Andrea Caputo one of the researchers says, “The emotional use of music is positively related to job satisfaction.” She added that when workers used music to regulate their mood at work, they reported higher scores for job performance and satisfaction.

