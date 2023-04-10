Chorus for a cause: All Aloud Community Choir announces charity concert

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 16:00

All Aloud Community Choir is a lively group of singers who perform varied pieces from different genres, bringing joy to spectators and choir members alike. Photo credit: Gary Mitchell / All Aloud Community Choir (via Facebook)

ALL Aloud Community Choir has proudly announced a charity concert the group is set to put on in support of the Spanish Cancer Charity, the AECC. The event will take place at the Kubatin Bar at the Hostal Meson in Arboleas on Friday June 9.

The evening will be filled with a varied programme of music, including some numbers where the audience will be invited to to participate! So whether you’re a singer or a spectator, all are invited to enjoy an evening of music that will make a real difference to those in need.

Entry to the event will be free but donations will be gladly accepted on the evening, with supporters asked to give generously to this fantastic charity.

Excited members of the choir and its supporters have already been taking to Facebook to express their excitement for the concert which promises to be an unmissable event for local music lovers.

The AECC is a vital charity that provides support and care to all those affected by cancer in the local area. All Aloud Community Choir is proud to lend their voices and support to such a worthy cause. Further details will be released in due course.