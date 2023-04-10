By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 11:28

Dalai Lama issues apology after kissing boy at temple and asking him to 'suck his tongue' Image: VipFlash Shutterstock.com

Apologies were issued by the Dalai Lama after an interaction he had with a boy at a temple in India was filmed and went viral.

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after he kissed a young boy on the lips and asked him to “suck his tongue”.

The holiest figure in Tibetan Buddhism had an interaction with the boy at his temple in Dharamshala, India, which was also attended by over 100 young students after they graduated from the M3M foundation.

The incident was also in a video, which went viral after it was filmed in February 2023, as one of the students asked the Dalai Lama if he could hug him while speaking at the event.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to approach him at the platform where he was sitting, and as per the Guardian, asked the boy to kiss him “first here”, as he pointed towards his cheek.

He then hugged the boy and said, “I think here also”, as he kissed him on the lips.

The 87-year-old then told the boy to “suck my tongue”, while “sticking out his tongue, forehead to forehead with the student”.

The boy then also stuck his tongue out and moved away as the Dalai Lama laughed and hugged him again.

After the video was posted on the internet, several reactions by the public followed, as many called it “inappropriate”, “scandalous” and “disgusting”.

A statement was then released by the office of the Dalai Lama that said, “His holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused”.

“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident”, the statement added.

