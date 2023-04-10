Decentraland (MANA) and EOS (EOS) stuck in limbo? The Collateral Network (COLT) Presale is set to Skyrocket!

By Guest Writer • 10 April 2023 • 10:00

Are you no longer making profits with Decentraland (MANA) and EOS (EOS)? No worries, today we will introduce Collateral Network (COLT) – the first crypto-challenger lender that could disrupt the pawnbroking industry! This project is predicted to surge by 3500% soon – becoming a dominant force in the crypto market. Let’s see why!

Decentraland (MANA)

The amount of fresh members signing up for Decentraland (MANA), according to Glassnode, has sharply decreased since mid-January. Reducing new users may signify that rivals are taking market share away from Decentraland (MANA).

Decentraland (MANA) has a value of $0.6098 with a market cap of $1.2b, up 1.40% at the time of writing. The technical analysis for Decentraland (MANA) also paints a positive picture of the token, as its technical indicators and moving averages are green.

However, the Decentraland (MANA) trading volume decreased by 16% overnight and now sits at $91,088,659. Although analysts remain long-term bullish for Decentraland (MANA) as they predict it could reach $0.71 by December 2023, reducing player numbers could be a bad omen for its future. For this reason, Decentraland (MANA) holders are looking elsewhere for long-term growth potential.

EOS (EOS)

EOS (EOS) Network Ventures has recently contributed $20 million in funding to develop software and gaming products on the EOS (EOS) network. With a financial drive in front of the April introduction of the EVM, EOS (EOS) is preparing for the rest of 2023.

This news caused a slight jump for EOS (EOS) as it currently trades at $1.19, jumping by 0.29% at the time of writing the article. Nevertheless, the moving averages and technical indicators for EOS (EOS) are all showing strong sell signals causing an alarming situation for the token,

The trading volume for EOS (EOS) has also fallen by 35% and now stands at $105,195,147. Experts forecast that EOS (EOS) may rise to $1.56 within Q4 of 2023 but remember that this may not occur if bears take control of the token once more.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) aims to revolutionise the lending sector by bringing it into the online era. It hopes to achieve this by developing the first Ethereum-based crowd-lending platform allowing users to borrow cryptos against physical items on-chain.

Borrowers may get short-term loans via Collateral Network (COLT) by putting their valuables, such as cars, fine art, expensive wines, watches, and more, to use. By sending these items to Collateral Network (COLT), you can unlock their full liquidity as a 100% asset-backed NFT that will be minted, fractionalized, and then sold partially to a large group of investors. These investors will become mini banks, funding the loan while receiving an interest rate in return.

Collateral Network (COLT) will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately value items in a single minute, eliminating the need to go to a physical store.

Its native token, COLT, is currently worth only $0.01; many experts believe this price may not be available much longer due to high demand. Holding this token will give you access to private auction sites for distressed items, governance voting rights, various fee discounts, and more!

With numerous analysts predicting that COLT may rise to $0.35 by July 2023, it is the perfect time to gain up to 35x.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido