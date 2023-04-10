Elderly people refusing to leave Ukraine towns

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 9:48

Elderly Ukranain woman. Credit: Kharaim Pavlo/shutterstock.com

Konstantinivka in eastern Ukraine is now a town only inhabited by elderly people and animals.

Tamara a 73-year-old resident has told CNN she is alone in her apartment with only her cat for company. She says she only has her pension, and she gets food she can’t buy by begging or sharing with the soldiers that pass through.

Konstantinivka is 22 kilometres (13.5 miles) to the west of the city of Bakmut which has seen fierce fighting. Last week in Konstantinivka an apartment block was destroyed by a bomb and when Tamara goes shopping, she crosses herself as she waits for the bus.

Another resident of the town is Nina, she says she only has her five dogs and two cats for company. People at the market she says, tell her she shouldn’t be feeding her animals.

A short distance from Bakmut is another town, Siversk. Here at night the residents of one apartment block sleep in the basement which is their bomb shelter. The town has no electricity, internet connection or running water. One of the women tells the report that her disabled husband never leaves the basement.

The Ukraine government has urged the residents of such towns to evacuate, but the elderly, frail and disabled seem hesitant to leave their homes and it is impossible to force them.

