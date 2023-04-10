Flying Saucer Sweets and the Eucharist connection

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 12:59

Flying Saucer Sweeta. Credit:Lucie Lang/Sutterstock.com

According to a Twitter user flying saucer sweets actually came about because a Belgian company that made holy wafers needed more income.

And so, says Twitter user @NomeDeBarbarian they developed flying saucer sweets for the sweet market. Using the wavers, colouring them and filling them with tingling sherbet.

The tweet actually says “They exist because a Belgian Company that makes Communion wafers had a dip in sales and needed to move product. So they dyed them and filled them with candy.”

One person responded by tweeting “Damn I always thought they tasted similar and always said to people asking how communion wavers tasted that they tasted like flying saucers without the sugar. I had no idea that they’re actually the exact same thing.”

Another person tweeted “Wait they’re ACTUALLY communion wavers? We always referred to them as that but as a joke (we thought).”

Retro sweets website True Treats confirms this story and says that the company is called Belgica and was sold to another Belgian manufacturer called Astra Sweets. This company still produce sweets today.

You can buy the space-inspired treats in small bags of 12, or if you really love them, you can search the internet to find them in packs of 300 or 500.

