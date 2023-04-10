Full steam ahead: Almería to Granada train line to reopen after vital repairs

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 12:00

Renfe 730 Series trains are set to operate on the newly refurbished train line between Almería and Granada. Photo credit: Kabelleger / David Gubler / Wikimedia Commons

AFTER nearly a month of closure for repairs, the Almería to Granada train line is set to reopen on Thursday, April 13. The line which connects the Andalucían cities of Almería and Granada through Moreda was closed for vital repair work which included the installation of various switches along the tracks to allow trains to switch lines more easily.

The line has been closed since Friday, March 10 to allow construction workers to complete the project more efficiently. The installation of the new switches will be completed on Wednesday, March 12, allowing the line to reopen the following day.

The installation of the four switches has been completed on time. The first two were installed under the Camino de Ronda bridge, and the other two give trains access to a parallel line which also runs from Granada to Moreda. The final step of the project was testing, which was completed with Renfe trains.

The improvements are set to boost the quality of the service between Almería and various other cities, including Madrid, which the city is connected to via Granada. Thanks to the new infrastructure, Renfe is set to improve their services for passengers.