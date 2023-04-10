Hiker Rescued by Helicopter in La Concha, Marbella, Costa del Sol

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 11:57

Concha Mountain Credit: ZleepyWakeUp/Shutterstock.com

According to the 112 Andulucia Emergency Service, a hiker was rescued on Saturday in the La Concha area of Marbella.

La Concha Peak gets its name because when it is seen from the East it resembles the shape of a mollusc shell.

The man made an emergency call at around 7.30 pm after getting lost. He had become disorientated in the La Concha area and couldn’t find his way back to his starting point.

As soon as the distress call was received the Emergency Service contacted the Marbella Fire Department, the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES) and the Civil Guard which then mobilised the Special Rescue and Mountain Intervention Group (GREIM).

The hiker was located about 200 meters to the south of La Concha Peak. However, the rescue team couldn’t access the area where the hiker was located because of a ravine between them. The rescue service agreed with the hiker that he would stay where he was until first light on Sunday when he could be rescued by helicopter.

The hiker was in the company of two other people who were free camping in the area. On Sunday morning he was safely rescued by helicopter and he was then taken to the regional hospital in Marbella where it is said he was suffering from the symptoms of dehydration and exhaustion.

