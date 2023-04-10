Housesit Match: Pet sitters care for Dolly the dog

By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 April 2023 • 7:42

Dolly loves playing with her petsitter while her owners are away. Image - Housesit Match

Many of our pet owners find trusted pet sitters through our network because the pets love the company. Dolly is a perfect example of that. She loves playing and having a pet sitter in the house while her owners are away suits her and her owners perfectly.

If you are planning a trip later this year, register now to find petsitters in time. Even if it’s just a short trip, you’ll know that sometimes you just have to leave pets at home. Young and senior pets in particular benefit from staying in their own home, so they can follow their routines undisturbed. Let us help.

Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:

Register as a Homeowner on HouseSitMatch.com Choose a Premium account (£ 89 GB per year) to ensure you can help online when needed Create a profile with photos of your pet and the house Post an advert for the dates when you want to go away. Sitters apply and you choose.

How does it work?

HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent

10 out of 10 for housesitmatch.com

“I have had nothing but good and helpful service from the people who run this site, and my experience has been excellent.” Tristram Cosgrave – Dog and cat owner, Malaga

How do you join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

