By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 19:59

International flight to London forced to return after passenger assaults two air hostesses Image: Wichudapa Shutterstock.com

Flight to London Heathrow was forced to return back to Delhi after a passenger started hitting two air hostesses before fighting with other crew members.

An international flight from Delhi to London was forced to return shortly after it departed due to an incident reportedly involving a passenger hitting one of the air hostesses on Monday, April 10.

Air India´s flight AI 111 departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.35 pm and was forced to return to the Indian capital.

A statement by Air India, cited by the Hindustan Times said “Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023 returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board”.

“Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members.”

“The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing”.

A complaint was then filed by the airline to the police after landing back in Delhi

The statement by Air India added, “An FIR has also been lodged with the police”.

“Safety, security, and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon”.

