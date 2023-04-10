Lurpack butter gets the security tag treatment

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 12:29

A video on TikTok of Lurpack Butter has produced millions of views and thousands of comments.

So what’s the fuss all about?

It’s about a video of a pack of Lurpack butter, thought to be from an Aldi supermarket wrapped in a black string bag and secured using a security tag. The price of the Lurpack is £5.35 for a 600g tub leading one person to comment “UK inflation going mad.”

It isn’t unusual for supermarkets to add extra security to some products. Cheese and milk were previously stocked with tags as prices rose. But it would seem that on this occasion customers are bemused.

The video has had more than eight million views with users commenting:

“I mean £5 for a bit of salted and shaken milk is a bit nuts.” While another user said, £“They can afford the extra protection cost but can’t reduce the price.”

A recent report by Kantar WorldPanel said that households are now facing a potential hike in the annual cost of their regular shopping of £837.

According to one TikTok user the butter in Denmark, where Lurpack comes from, is more expensive at £7.00 for 375g.

Aldi however, according to consumer watchdog Which? Is the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the purchase of a basket of shopping.

Which? Found that a basket of 41 grocery items from Aldi cost on average £72.54 during the month of March. The same basket of shopping was found to cost £72.79 at Lidle and £80.27 at Sainsbury’s.

