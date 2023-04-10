By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 16:47

Man barricades himself with weapons inside shop in Bilbao after threatening to kill a woman and police officers Image: TTL Deez Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain said the man was arrested in Bilbao after he threatened to kill a woman and barricaded himself inside his shop with multiple weapons.

A 34-year-old man caused major panic in a neighbourhood of Bilbao as he barricaded himself in the barbershop he runs, after threatening to kill a woman, as well as several police officers.

According to La Vanguardia on Monday, April 10, the incident happened in Santutxu, where the man was inside his shop for over two hours, as officers tried to negotiate with him.

Authorities were informed after a woman requested police presence in the Santutxu neighborhood of Bilbao after a man was following her and made death threats against her.

Police said that officers carrying out surveillance work in the area immediately went to the scene and upon arriving, the suspect entered a commercial establishment in the area.

He then threatened the officers from inside with a katana and other weapons.

A negotiating team then arrived on the scene and convinced him to come outside.

The man was then immediately arrested and a small arsenal of weapons was seized from the man including a machete, knives, a shear, a cane with a metal tip, and a baseball bat.

___________________________________________________________

