Migrant boat in danger of capsizing with 400 people aboard

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 11:24

Discarded life jackets from migrants on the beach

German NGO Seawatch tweeted this morning that a migrant boat carrying 400 people between Greece and Malta is taking on water and that the people on board are at risk of “imminent death.”

Alarm Phone has also confirmed it received a call from the boat. Alarm Phone went on to say that the boat had left from Tobruk in Libya, and had people on board who were panicking. They said several people needed medical attention including a pregnant woman, a child and a person with a physical disability.

Alarm Phone confirmed that the boat’s captain and left and there was nobody to steer the boat which is out of fuel and has a lower deck full of water.

Reuters reported that there has been a rise in migrant boats crossing from North Africa to the Mediterranean.

On Sunday 25 people were found in the water following a rescue operation reported by German NGO Resqship and that at least 23 migrants had died overnight.

In a separate incident the Doctors Without Borders ship, Geo Barents rescued 440 migrants off the island of Malta in a rescue mission that took place in stormy seas.

The boat carrying 400 people is said to now be in the Maltese Search and Rescue area.

___________________________________________________________

