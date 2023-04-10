Mood Bears on Dragons’ Den

By Catherine Mcgeer • 10 April 2023 • 16:04

The Dragons loved the Mood Bears Credit: BBC

THIS has been hailed as an enterprise underpinned by empathy and caused quite a stir on the recent episode of the BBC’s Dragons Den. Jo Proud stood in front of the intimidating dragons Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman, Steven Bartlett, and Peter Jones and gave an emotional pitch while introducing her Mood Bears. The Mood Bears were born from Jo Proud’s own struggle with mental health and while these bears were designed with children in mind they have been known to help adults cope with their mental health issues also.

There are currently eight Mood Bears from Happy Bear to Sad Bear, and Nervous Bear to Angry Bear the main emotions are represented. These bears certainly were emotive as one of the dragons Peter Jones, clearly moved by the project, called on all of the dragons to get behind this ‘movement’ as he described it. He invited all the dragons to invest four thousand pounds for five per cent of the company. Jo Proud was visibly moved by the reaction and could not believe it when all five dragons agreed to invest all of the money, twenty thousand pounds, for 25 per cent of the company between them. With that amount of expertise on board, this is a product that is sure to succeed.

Each Mood Bear has its own colour and a small poem to help young and old cope with their emotions beginning ‘With feelings all confused and all in a muddle, each bear is unique and gives the best cuddle’. And really who doesn’t love a bear hug, so if you want one, visit https://moodbears.com.