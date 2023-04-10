By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 19:10

Petrol bombs thrown at police vehicle in Northern Ireland ahead of visit by US President Joe Biden Image: Twitter screen grab @ConnlaYoung

Police in Northern Ireland issue statement after petrol bombs were thrown by several people in hoods at a police van in Derry ahead of visit by Joe Biden.

A gang of people in hoods have thrown petrol bombs at a police vehicle in Northern Ireland on Monday, April 10, a day before the scheduled visit by US President Joe Biden.

Shocking footage of the incident surfaced online on social media, including one posted by @ConnlaYoung on Twitter, which shows people with petrol bombs in their hands running towards a police van parked in a neighbourhood of Derry.

A person can then be also seen hitting the front side of the van with a stick.

Petrol bombs thrown at the PSNI during Easter Rising parade in Derry ⁦@irish_news⁩ #easter #1916 pic.twitter.com/Zyn3A9u5tO — Connla Young (@ConnlaYoung) April 10, 2023

Following the incident, the Police Service of Northern Ireland also issued a statement that said, “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade”.

The statement added, “No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm”.

Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade. No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm. pic.twitter.com/tYSmpPoCk7 — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 10, 2023

The incident reportedly happened as Biden is expected to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 11.

His visit to the region coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

As per the White house, Biden will be starting his four-day visit in Belfast.

