Roaring with excitement: Vera Lions announce dazzling Celine Dion tribute concert

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 20:00

Talented tribute performer January Butler will transform into legendary singer Celine Dion for a performance with the Vera and District Lions in October Photo credit: January Butler (via Facebook)

VERA and District Lions Club has announced an exciting collaboration with Vera Council to provide a venue for several upcoming events. Among the venues is the beautiful Auditorio de Vera building which will host a dazzling Celine Dion tribute organised by the group in October.

In October, the Lions Club will be hosting the world’s premier Celine Dion tribute show, by January Butler. The Celine Dion tribute act promises to be an unforgettable experience for all fans of the legendary Canadian singer. Featuring top-notch musicians and stunning visuals, this show will transport the audience to the Las Vegas strip, where Dion has been a resident performer for many years.

In addition, Spanish tenor Jesús Hernández will be making a special appearance, adding his own unique flair to the performance. Hernándezʼs voice is sure to complement the tribute act perfectly.

Tickets for the event are priced at just €10 euros each and can be purchased from Zoe Rylett at El Emporio de Zoe, Los Gallardos.

Organisers note that this event is not to be confused with a similar show taking place in the region in September.