Routine appointments will not be prioritised during junior Doctor’s strike

By Julia Cameron • 10 April 2023 • 9:29

NHS Hospital. Credit: Marbury/Shutterstock

Priority will fall to emergency and urgent care during junior doctor’s strike says NHS, England.

The Junior doctor’s strike strike is due to begin on Tuesday and until the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England said the action is bringing “immense pressures” to staff and services.

The strike could affect around 250,000 patients waiting for appointments and operations, although the NHS said that cancellations will only take place “where unavoidable.”

Professor Sir Stephen went on to say, “The NHS has been preparing extensively for the next set of strikes but managing additional pressure doesn’t get easier as time goes by – it gets much more difficult, not only due to the sheer number of appointments that need to be rescheduled but also that they can take time to rearrange with multiple teams involved.”

He also said that tomorrow’s strike is set to be the “most disruptive industrial action in NHS history.”

“Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised, but some patients will, unfortunately, have had their appointments postponed – if you haven’t, please do continue to come forward.”

The British Medical Association say that junior doctors have lost more than 25 per cent of their pay in real terms over a 15-year pay erosion. The BMA wants the health secretary to participate in negotiations to resolve this situation.

If the government can make a credible offer, then the BMA confirm that strikes could be avoided. However, the Department for Health and Social Care says it wants the strikes cancelled before it enters into negotiations.

