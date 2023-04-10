By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 14:30

SCAM ALERT: Amazon urges all customers to check ‘your orders’ section on website after issuing a warning Image: Sundry-Photography Shutterstock.com

The tech giant has issued a warning asking customers to check their accounts on Amazon to avoid being scammed out of money.

Amazon has issued a warning to all its customers, urging them to check the ‘your orders’ section on their accounts to avoid people from being scammed out of money.

This announcement by Amazon comes as “an alarming” number of people have been targeted through scams on their website.

The online retailer has already taken down over 20,000 phishing websites and 10,000 phone numbers, alleging to be Amazon.

The advisory was sent by the company through an email to its customers, as it said, “People should be wary of installing apps and software as the company will not ask you to download anything in order to receive a refund or to get help from customer service”, as per Manchester Evening News.

It added, “Shoppers should also keep a firm eye on the ‘your orders’ section of the website so as not to fall victim to any scams”.

Other reports also stated that Amazon has advised people to “never pay over the phone as Amazon will not ask people to provide their payment information over the phone”.

Amazon is also urging people to verify their orders directly with the company.

The online giant also said that “it will not pressure people into acting immediately – while scammers are said to create a sense of urgency in order to persuade customers into doing what they say”.

As per sources, scammers call from an “unrecognised number” and as the person answers the call, they inform them that “their Amazon Prime subscription is going up in price or is about to expire”.

Several instances have been reported where scammers have impersonated as the online retailer, in order to try and gain access to the personal information of Amazon customers such as bank accounts details.

