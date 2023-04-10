By Anna Ellis • 10 April 2023 • 12:25
Sea Life Benalmadena expands its family with a new specimen of otter. Image: fred goldstein / Shutterstock.com
The specimen of otter that is incorporated into the Costa del Sol Aquarium comes from the Beauval Zoo, in France, where they have a breeding program for this species.
The new otter was born there on July 6 in 2019, so he will be 4 years old while living on the Costa del Sol.
The Asian short-clawed otter, with a total body length of 85 cm, is the smallest otter species in the world.
It lives in fluvial, freshwater, wetland and mangrove habitats. It feeds on molluscs, crabs and other small aquatic animals.
They live in pairs or are also observed in family groups of up to 12 individuals.
The breed is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and is threatened by habitat loss, pollution, and in some areas, hunting as well.
