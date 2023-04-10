By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 13:39

Shock as man found DEAD on beach in Spain after he went fishing in Mediterranean sea Image: OmbraEstudi Shutterstock.com

Officials in Spain said the body of a 46-year-old man was detected by a helicopter as it was floating near a beach in Sitges, Barcelona.

A lifeless body of a man has been recovered by authorities in Spain after it was found floating near a beach in the region of Sitges, in the Barcelona province.

Police said that the body was detected by a helicopter as it was floating on the Playa del Home Mort, located in the municipality of El Garraf.

According to official reports, cited by NacioDigital on Monday, April 10, the man has been identified as a 46-year-old from Corbera de Llobregat who went fishing at around 9 pm on Saturday, April 8.

Authorities said that he was reported missing on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, by his family, as he had not returned home.

A search operation was then started by Cataluna´s Mossos d’Esquadra.

Police said that after his body was found, it was taken to Port de Vilanova i la Geltrú, adding that “At first, there are no signs of violence, and our hypothesis is that he died after an accident or drowned, due to natural causes”.

Sources suggest that investigations into the case have now been taken over by the judicial police of Guardia Civil.

Before he died, the man was reportedly staying at a campsite in Sitges along with his parents.

___________________________________________________________

