Swing into action: Forum Golf Society’s fundraiser against prostate cancer

By Betty Henderson • 10 April 2023 • 18:00

Match winners Nick and Marion Prevett pose at a previous competition at the scenic Aguilon Golf Course where Forum Golf Society are returning with a charity day on Friday, April 28. Photo credit: Forum Golf Society (via Facebook)

FORUM Golf Society is gearing up for an exciting event that is set to make a difference in the fight against prostate cancer. The society is proud to announce its upcoming fundraiser day on Friday, April 28 at the Aguilon Golf Course near Pilar de Jaravia.

Anticipation is building up with several local businesses announcing their backing for the event, but organisers are still seeking sponsors. Businesses are invited to sponsor a hole on the course for €50. By supporting the cause, sponsors will receive publicity on the day, as well as through several Facebook posts before and after the event.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a hole is asked to get in touch via email to: kevin.j.staines@icloud.com to pledge your support.

More details about how to participate in the competition itself are set to be released in the lead-up to the event. By supporting the event, you’ll be joining a team of passionate individuals who are committed to raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research. The disease affects millions of men worldwide, and your contribution could help to make a change.