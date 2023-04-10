The Sandbox (SAND) and Aave (AAVE) showing minimal gains? The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges after Uniswap Listing!

By Guest Writer • 10 April 2023 • 10:30

After a successful presale culminating with a stunning 2713% rally to $0.1125 at its end, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token was listed on several exchanges, including Uniswap.

With more price hikes incoming, many investors are now enamoured by this market disruptor that could evolve into a top-tier platform for millions of users. But how will it manage against popular cryptos such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Aave (AAVE)? Let’s see.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The total number of active wallets that carried out a transaction with any of The Sandbox (SAND) smart contracts decreased by 9%, as per DappRadar. Sadly, the price of its NFT collections also reduced due to the decline in The Sandbox (SAND) member base over the last month.

The Sandbox (SAND) has a value of $0.6451 with a market cap of $963M, a rise of 2% in the past 24 hours. The technical analysis for The Sandbox (SAND) also shows a favourable situation for the token, as its technical indicators and moving averages show green signals.

However, The Sandbox (SAND) ’s trading volume decreased by 16% overnight and now stands at $111,168,888. This fall may trigger a price drop as The Sandbox (SAND) selling pressure mounts. Although The Sandbox (SAND) may rise to $0.81 within Q4 of 2023, according to some analysts, investing in projects with more utility would be more beneficial in the long run.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) recently revealed a new snapshot for the launch of Aave (AAVE) v3 on StarkNet. The Aave (AAVE) community has already voted overwhelmingly in favor of phase 1, and they anticipate receiving a similar response to continuing Aave (AAVE) development on StarkNet.

Currently, Aave (AAVE) is trading hands at $78.36, which is a jump of 3.20% overnight. Looking at the technical analysis for Aave (AAVE), we can also see a good situation, with nearly all moving averages showing buy signals.

Nevertheless, sentiment around Aave (AAVE) is now neutral, with its trading volume going down by 5% on the last day alone. Aave (AAVE) holders are looking for a way out as many analysts predict it could fall to $74 soon due to its limited growth potential.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The blockchain-based crowdfunding platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) employs non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to revolutionise the venture capital industry. On this platform, you may back any promising startup you believe in for prices as low as $1! How? Well, startups needing funding may launch financing rounds on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) by issuing equity-backed NFTs.

These tokens will also be fractionalized, allowing an enormous amount of investors to purchase them partially – helping the startup reach their funding goals much faster than they would the traditional banking way! On the other hand, investors of all income levels can now invest in Tier 1 startups with no complexity and in a decentralised manner!

As a security feature, all NFTs will have a “Fill or Kill” mechanism embedded into their smart contracts, which will refund each investor if a project fails to meet its funding goals by a specific time! Also, the liquidity pool will be locked for ten years – no rug pulls here!

ORBN, its native token, will provide holders with staking rewards, governance voting rights, and various discounts for just $0.1897. But many experts now predict that ORBN may rise past $0.24 soon as it recently became listed on Uniswap.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido