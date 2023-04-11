Andalucia applies additional 10 per cent discount to the Consorcio card on public transport

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 1:05

Image of passengers using public transport in Andalucia. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

An additional 10 per cent discount has been applied to the Consorcio card on public transport in Andalucia.

New fares for the Andalucian consortia network card came into force this Monday, April 10. It was applied after the consortia’s boards of directors approved an increase from 50 to 60 per cent in discounts on public transport fares. The network is made up of the metropolitan areas of the eight provincial capitals plus the region of Campo de Gibraltar.

According to a press release, this new discount is carried out with the use of the card on buses, metros and trams in the Bay of Cadiz in compliance with the Social and Economic Pact for the Promotion of Andalucia. It is an agreement signed between the Andalucian Regional Government, the Andalusian Confederation of Employers (CEA), UGT-A, and CCOO-A.

From January 2023, an additional 50 per cent discount was applied to public transport through season tickets and multi-journey cards (Consortium card and Youth Transport Card).

Through the Royal Decree-Law to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, 20 per cent of the cost is assumed by the Andalusian Regional Government itself. The remaining 30 per cent is provided by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

As stated in the agreement with social and economic agents, from April onwards, the Andalucian Regional Government will incorporate – at an additional cost of €6.7 million – a further 10 per cent to achieve a reduction of up to 60 per cent.

The new fares have already been applied to the three Andalucian metro passes since April 1. With the new conditions, the Bono 30 dias de Metro de Granada has gone from €40 to €16. Also, the Plus 45 in Sevilla dropped from€50 to €20, and the journey with the Malaga underground card has been reduced from 82 to 33 cents.

From this Monday, for example, a metropolitan bus journey between Sevilla and Carmona, which costs €2.9 with a single ticket, becomes €0.89 with the new fares.

Similarly, a journey between Ayamonte and Huelva – one of the longest trips in the Costa de Huelva area – costs €1.57 with the Consortium card, while a single ticket usually costs €5.35. Likewise, journeys between the city of Cordoba and La Carlota cost 80 cents with the new discounts, whereas the single ticket cost the user €3 previously.

