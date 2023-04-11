Best Utility tokens to buy in 2023 – Apecoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA), Collateral Network (COLT)

By Guest Writer • 11 April 2023 • 10:30

2023 has proven to be a good year for crypto thus far. And with the rise of utility tokens like Collateral Network (COLT), Apecoin (APE), and Decentraland (MANA), investors have started to devise strategies and conduct research into which are the best options they can buy right now. And Collateral Network (COLT) is currently at the top with its 3500% growth potential!

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a game-changing token that will revolutionise both the crypto market and the lending industry. Collateral Network (COLT) is set to become the first Web3 peer-to-peer lending platform, making taking out a loan much easier and more accessible than ever.

Thanks to the Collateral Network (COLT), you’ll be able to put different types of assets up as collateral and take out a loan that is funded by people all around the world. Investors will purchase a piece of your asset and have access to auctions that are organised by the Collateral Network (COLT), where that asset will be sold should you default on your loan. So, the Collateral Network (COLT) offers no more credit scores, credit checks, or having to provide proof of employment!

Just a few hours ago, the Collateral Network (COLT) joined the top Cryptos list, and experts predict the Collateral Network (COLT) to skyrocket 35x! So, there’s no better time than now to jump in on Collateral Network (COLT).

The Collateral Network (COLT) is currently selling at the presale, and the current price is $0.014, up from $0.01. At the end of the presale, Collateral Network (COLT) is expected to be selling for $0.35, a 3500% rise, which is something you shouldn’t miss!

Apecoin (APE)

Apecoin (APE) recently experienced a serious problem in regard to staking. However, despite that problem, Apecoin (APE) prices are steady now.

Over the past month, Apecoin (APE) has seen a steady variance in the price of the Apecoin (APE) token, peaking at $4.86 on March 13th and then decreasing slightly. Apecoin (APE) has been maintaining steady prices, with the current price being $4.20 (up by 0.60%) for one Apecoin (APE), and has been receiving excellent ratings from the Apecoin (APE) and other communities. Thus, Apecoin (APE) is one of the best utility tokens supported by a large investor and Apecoin (APE) supporter base.

Decentraland (MANA)

As of right now, some investors are confident that the price of the Decentraland (MANA) token will go up to $0.70, which is a promising number compared to where the Decentraland (MANA) token currently stands. Others, on the other hand, believe that the Collateral Network (COLT) token will take over and leave Decentraland (MANA) and other similar tokens to Decentraland (MANA), like Apecoin (APE) and more, in the dust.

One Decentraland (MANA) token is currently worth $0.59, which is an increase of 0.73% in the past 24h. The total dollar value of Decentraland (MANA) transactions in the past 24h on all markets where Decentraland (MANA) is available was $59.69 million, and the total circulating supply of the Decentraland (MANA) token is 1.86 MANA.

All in all, investing in the Decentraland (MANA) token looks promising. People have been buying up Decentraland (MANA) tokens despite the many negative predictions. So, Decentraland (MANA) is a pretty good investment backed up by a larger number of experts.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido