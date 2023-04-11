By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 0:23

UPDATE: Shooter killed in Louisville worked at bank where he shot four colleagues while livestreaming attack

Officials in the US said that the shooter who killed four people in Louisville became a full-time employee at the Old National Bank in 2022.

UPDATE: Monday, April 11, 12.23 am

Authorities in the US state of Kentucky have said that the shooter who was killed at the bank shot his colleagues during the incident.

According to Reuters, 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who killed four people at his workplace on Monday, April 10, livestreamed the attack which took place at the Old National Bank.

Louisville Metro Police Department said that the attacker was “fatally shot at the scene”, but “it was unclear whether from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound”.

Officials said that Sturgeon joined the branch as a full-time employee in 2022 as a portfolio banker.

Four victims who were killed have also been identified by the police as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Police said that Sturgeon first worked at the bank as an intern for three summers from 2018 to 2020 before he became a full-time employee two years later.

This update from the police comes after they had said that Sturgeon was a previous employee at the bank, as investigations were being done in the case.

Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky said that the man involved in the shootout at Old National Bank has been identified as a previous employee.

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 6.30 pm

The suspect killed after a shooting took place inside a bank in Louisville, Kentucky has been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon.

According to CNN, the police believe that “the lone gunman in the shooting did have a connection to the bank,” where several people were killed and injured, during the incident.

During a press briefing, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said that “While authorities are still working to establish that connection”, they said, “it appears he was a previous employee”.

Officers also added that the man used an AR-15 style rifle during the attack.

Police officials in Louisville, Kentucky have said that the shooter has been killed after several people died during a tragic incident inside a bank.

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 5.10 pm

Police officials in Louisville, Kentucky have said that the shooter has been killed after several people died during a tragic incident inside a bank

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that the gunman who open fired inside Old National Bank has been killed.

In a statement released on Twitter, the police said that “There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized”.

There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Police also said that “Calls came in for an active aggressor around 8. 30 pm this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank”.

They have now said that “There is no longer a danger to the public”, while asking them to avoid the area.

As per the Reuters, four people have died and six others have been wounded, including a police officer.

Several people have been killed an a police officer injured after shooting inside Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 4.23 pm

At least four people have died after a shootout took place inside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, as per Mail Online, including a police officer.

Following the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also issued a statement on Twitter that said, “FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning’s shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners”.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, has announced that he is going to the scene of the shooting, as he confirmed the incident.

A statement posted by Beshear said, “LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville”.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Major police response reported in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, after an active shooting incident on Monday, April 10.

Monday, April 10 at 3.41 pm

Police in Kentucky, US, have asked the public to avoid an area located in downtown Louisville after an active shooter has been reported.

A statement released by Louisville Metro Police Department on Twitter said that “We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”.

ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area. #LMPD #LouMedia pic.twitter.com/isfhAvMe5i — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg has also posted that “There is an active police situation downtown”.

There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) April 10, 2023

He added, “Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, as per Wave, the incident is taking place outside the Old National Bank.

This is a breaking story. We will be posting more updates shortly.

