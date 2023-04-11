By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 17:17

BREAKING: Girl seriously injured in Spain after falling from the eighth floor

Officials in Spain said that the girl was severely injured but managed to survive after hitting a tree that cushioned her fall

A girl in Spain has been seriously injured after she fell from the eighth floor of a building in Reus, Tarragona.

According to official reports cited by 20 Minutes, the incident happened on Tuesday, April 11, as the girl survived the fall after she fell from her home.

Police said that she managed to survive such a steep fall after she hit a tree.

An investigation has been opened by the Mossos d’Esquadra, as they said that the incident took place shortly after 10.30 pm.

The girl reportedly fell from the terrace of her house located on Passeig Prim in Reus

Emergency services rushed to the scene as she suffered several injuries before being taken to Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona.

Officials said that they were notified about the incident at 10.37 am and several patrols of Mossos d’Esquadra, the Reus City Police and ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) were sent to the scene.

