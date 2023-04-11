By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 22:14
Hostage situation reported after suspected failed bank robbery in Arlington, Virginia
A hostage situation is reported to be developing this afternoon at a branch of the Wells Fargo Bank located on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. in the city of Arlington, Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have responded to the location where a bank robbery is thought to have failed.
Arlington Police Department tweeted: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident”.
UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023
UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of an armed robbery in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/HjPMLnyUrB
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of an armed robbery in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/HjPMLnyUrB
It is believed that as many as five people are being held inside the building, including the bank’s manager. Police snipers are reported to be positioned on rooftops in the vicinity. Specialist police negotiators are said to be at the scene to speak with the suspected robbers. No injuries have been reported.
BREAKING: Hostage negotiator at scene after attempted robbery at bank in Arlington, Virginia – ARLnow pic.twitter.com/V9rPF1MDs3
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 11, 2023
BREAKING: Hostage negotiator at scene after attempted robbery at bank in Arlington, Virginia – ARLnow pic.twitter.com/V9rPF1MDs3
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 11, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Law enforcements are on scene to a Hostage situation reported at Wells Fargo Bank
📌#Arlington | #Virginia
Currently multiple authorities and Law enforcements are on scene of a bank robbery hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia Police believe 5… pic.twitter.com/qYOlJsqSHm
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 11, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Law enforcements are on scene to a Hostage situation reported at Wells Fargo Bank
📌#Arlington | #Virginia
Currently multiple authorities and Law enforcements are on scene of a bank robbery hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia Police believe 5… pic.twitter.com/qYOlJsqSHm
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 11, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.