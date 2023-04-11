By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 22:14

Hostage situation reported after suspected failed bank robbery in Arlington, Virginia

What is suspected to have been a failed bank robbery in the city of Arlington in Virginia has led to a hostage situation developing.

A hostage situation is reported to be developing this afternoon at a branch of the Wells Fargo Bank located on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. in the city of Arlington, Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have responded to the location where a bank robbery is thought to have failed.

Arlington Police Department tweeted: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident”.

UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of an armed robbery in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/HjPMLnyUrB — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023

It is believed that as many as five people are being held inside the building, including the bank’s manager. Police snipers are reported to be positioned on rooftops in the vicinity. Specialist police negotiators are said to be at the scene to speak with the suspected robbers. No injuries have been reported.

BREAKING: Hostage negotiator at scene after attempted robbery at bank in Arlington, Virginia – ARLnow pic.twitter.com/V9rPF1MDs3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 11, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Law enforcements are on scene to a Hostage situation reported at Wells Fargo Bank 📌#Arlington | #Virginia Currently multiple authorities and Law enforcements are on scene of a bank robbery hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia Police believe 5… pic.twitter.com/qYOlJsqSHm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 11, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

