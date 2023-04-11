By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 19:18

Mass shooting incident outside funeral home in Washington DC

A mass shooting incident has occurred outside a funeral home in Washington DC with the gunman still at large.

At least four people are reported to have been shot this afternoon, Tuesday, April 11, outside the Stewart Funeral Home in Washington DC. The building is located on the 4000 block of Benning Road Northeast. DC Police have urged members of the public to steer clear of the area.

DC Police warned the public in a tweet: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911”.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

Online reports suggest that the victims include two males and two females with one of the men allegedly being shot in the head. Details are still sketchy but the suspected gunman is still at large according to DC Police. A huge police presence has been observed in the area.

In another tweet, the police wrote: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4300 block of F Street SE. Lookout for a green vehicle fleeing the scene. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 91”.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4300 block of F Street SE. Lookout for a green vehicle fleeing the scene. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

