President, CEO, and entire Board of Directors of Canada's Trudeau Foundation resigns

The entire Board of Directors of Canada’s Trudeau Foundation has resigned along with its President and CEO.

In a shock event, the entire Board of Directors of Canada’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation resigned this afternoon, Tuesday, April 11. Its President and CEO have also left.

A statement released by the organisation which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, read: “In recent weeks, the political climate surrounding a donation received by the Foundation in 2016 has put a great deal of pressure on the Foundation’s management and volunteer Board of Directors, as well as on our staff and our community”.

“The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent, non-partisan scholarship organization created with broad support in the House of Commons in 2002”.

“The circumstances created by the politicization of the Foundation have made it impossible to continue with the status quo, and the volunteer Board of Directors has resigned, as has the President and CEO”.

“Three directors have agreed to remain on an interim basis so that the Foundation can continue to meet its obligations pending Board renewal, including towards its Scholars, Mentors and Fellows”.

“We would like to thank Pascale Fournier for her work as President and CEO over the past five years, as well as all the members of the Board of Directors”.

As stated on the organisation’s website: ‘The Foundation’s leadership program aims to empower Scholars to have a meaningful impact in their institutions and communities. It does so by equipping Scholars with key leadership skills, instilling in them values crucial for Engaged Leaders, such as engagement with a plurality of perspectives, service to the community, audacity and innovation’.

