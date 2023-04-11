BREAKING: Shock after man found dead in Canterbury car park as police arrest 27-year-old on suspicion of murder  

By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 18:21

BREAKING: Shock after man found dead in UK car park as police arrest 27-year-old on suspicion of murder

Police in the UK said a man was found dead in a Canterbury car park as a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man has been found dead in a car park located in Canterbury, UK, as police said that his “death is being treated as suspicious”.

According to the Sun on Tuesday, April 11, the body of the man believed to be in his 50s was discovered in Castle Street of Canterbury at 1.45 pm on Monday, April 10.

Officers have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who will remain in police custody until the investigations are concluded.

Police said that man who is reported to be from Whitstable, was arrested by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

They said that the arrest was done on Monday, and are now urging anyone with further information regarding the man´s death to contact them.

