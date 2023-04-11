Chihuahua named world’s smallest dog in Florida, USA

By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 13:15

Chihuahua named world's smallest dog in Florida Credit:Ratchat/Shutterstock.com

A pet Chihuahua belonging to Orlando resident Vanesa Semier has been named the world’s shortest dog by the Guinness Book of Records.

Pearl, the dog stands at a height of 3.59 inches and she was officially measured by veterinarian Giovanni Vergel.

The previous record was held by Pearl’s mother’s sister who was called Milly. She was 3.8 inches. Milly died in 2020 before Pearl had even been born.

Vanesa Semier told the Guinness Book of Records “We are blessed to have her and to have this amazing opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

The shortest dog ever recorded was a dwarf Yorkshire terrier who was owned by a British man, Arthur Marples. He measured just 2.8 inches tall. He died in 1945.

The Chihuahua dog is a Mexican toy breed and is the smallest of all dog breeds. According to the Kennel Club, the dog must have an apple-head conformation to be recognised as a breed. Their normal height is between 6 and 9 inches and they shouldn’t weigh more than 5.9 lbs.

Crufts, which is organised by the Kennel Club is the biggest dog show in the world and in 2022 it was hosted in Birmingham.

The best-of-breed accolade went to William Heap, 74, with his chihuahua, OK.

___________________________________________________________

